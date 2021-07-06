Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Arlington offers tips on keeping post-pandemic nights out fun and safe

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

July 6, 2021, 10:20 AM

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, local officials have some reminders as people get back to enjoying nightlife after the pandemic.

The Arlington Restaurant Initiative offers various tips, including:

  • Before going out, plan a sober ride home, such as a designated driver, rideshare or public transportation;
  • Consume alcohol responsibly and know your limits;
  • Have a fully charged phone and save important contact numbers;
  • Go to places in groups and stay together;
  • Cross the street at marked crosswalks and never against a red light;
  • Follow the direction of restaurant and security staff;
  • Fighting and physical altercations are never the correct answer. Walk away and seek assistance if needed;
  • Know where you can find help if you need it. Arlington County Police have a designated detail of officers in nightlife areas on weekend nights;
  • Be mindful of the residential neighborhood around you. Do not scream or yell outside and always pick up your trash.

It’s also worth remembering that parking enforcement is back, in extreme force in some areas.

Clarendon is heavily enforcing pick-up and drop-off zones. Parking in those zones on weekends (9 p.m. to 3 a.m.) will get you ticketed or towed.

Those zones are located on North Highland Street between Wilson Boulevard and 11th Street North, and Clarendon Boulevard between North Highland Street and Washington Boulevard.

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

