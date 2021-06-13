Arlington swimmer Torri Huske breaks American record in the 100m butterfly

Torri Huske, an 18-year-old Yorktown High swimmer, etched her name in U.S. Olympic history on Sunday night when she set a new American record in the 100m butterfly at 55.78 seconds.

Arlington swimmer sets American record in the 100m butterfly originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Torri Huske, an 18-year-old Yorktown High swimmer, etched her name in U.S. Olympic history on Sunday night when she set a new American record in the 100m butterfly at 55.78 seconds.

In the first heat at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Huske shattered the previous record of 55.98 seconds set by seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer at the 2012 London Olympics. In doing so, Huske joins Vollmer as the only Americans to break 56 seconds in the event.

Huske, who also competes for the Arlington Aquatic Club and is set to swim collegiately at Stanford, edged 16-year-old phenom Claire Curzan by less than half a second. Curzan is a favorite to make the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m fly.

Both booked their spot in Monday night’s final. And with the world record of 55.48 seconds in sight it could prove to be another historic race with a trip 2021 Tokyo Olympics on the line for the top two swimmers.