Artist renderings depict US Route 1’s future from Arlington to Alexandria as urban boulevard

Drivers speed by on U.S. Route 1 in Crystal City, keeping an eye on the traffic lights, barely noticing their surroundings — but things are changing.

Drivers speed by on U.S. Route 1 in Crystal City, Virginia, keeping an eye on the traffic lights, barely noticing their surroundings — but big changes are coming.

Crystal City is morphing into National Landing, the future home of Amazon’s HQ2, and since the idea of bringing Amazon to the area was first broached, big changes were expected for Route 1.

The Business Improvement District for National Landing, which includes Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard, released artist renderings of what a transformed Route 1 might look like. Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District Big changes were anticipated for Route 1 after Crystal City, which is becoming National Landing, won the right to become home of Amazon’s second headquarters. Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District There are 26,000 residents who live among office buildings, hotels, restaurants and shops in the communities being transformed by the addition of Amazon. Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District The campaign to transform Route 1 is called “People Before Cars.” Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District The renderings include narrower vehicle travel lanes, dedicated bike lanes, wider sidewalks and lush landscaping. Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District The diagram shows how the proposed Route 1 project will help remake the car-oriented highway into an urban boulevard that prioritizes pedestrian safety in a walkable environment. Courtesy National Landing Business Improvement District ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Business Improvement District for National Landing, which includes Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard, has released artist renderings of what a transformed Route 1 might look like.

The group envisions the roadway between 15th Street south to the Alexandria border with narrower vehicle travel lanes, dedicated bike lanes, wider sidewalks and lush landscaping. There would be shortened crosswalks, thanks to pedestrian landing islands in the middle of the roadway, and public art to complement the scene.

The BID calls its campaign to transform Route 1 “People Before Cars,” with the goal of remaking the car-oriented highway into an urban boulevard that prioritizes pedestrian safety in a walkable environment.

The National Landing BID says there are 26,000 residents who live among office buildings, hotels and more than 450 restaurants and shops in the three communities, which are being transformed by the addition of Amazon.



More Amazon News