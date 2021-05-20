Artist renderings depict US Route 1’s future from Arlington to Alexandria as urban boulevard

The Business Improvement District for National Landing, which includes Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard, has released artist renderings of what a transformed Route 1 might look like.
The group envisions the roadway between 15th Street south to the Alexandria border with narrower vehicle travel lanes, dedicated bike lanes, wider sidewalks and lush landscaping. There would be shortened crosswalks, thanks to pedestrian landing islands in the middle of the roadway, and public art to complement the scene.
The BID calls its campaign to transform Route 1 “People Before Cars,” with the goal of remaking the car-oriented highway into an urban boulevard that prioritizes pedestrian safety in a walkable environment.
The National Landing BID says there are 26,000 residents who live among office buildings, hotels and more than 450 restaurants and shops in the three communities, which are being transformed by the addition of Amazon.
