Howard University teams with Amazon for a data science master’s degree

May 19, 2021, 11:40 AM

Howard University in D.C. is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to develop new curriculum for cloud computing, machine learning and computer vision.

It will include a new master’s degree program focused on data science and will integrate cloud concepts into other areas of study, including business, computer science and engineering.

The partnership with Amazon Web Services is aimed at getting more students at the historically Black university on a track for high-paying technical careers in in-demand professions, perhaps at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. It includes training resources for educators. The school will eventually introduce the Amazon Educate curriculum at its Middle School of Mathematics and Science as well.

“We’re engaging our middle school to introduce concepts early on, and creating advanced courses to give our graduate students a competitive edge when pursuing cloud careers,” said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Anthony Wutoh.

“We are also making sure our educators are skilled-up with the tools and resources required for teaching, learning and creating entrepreneurial ventures for African American and minority communities.”

Howard students also have access to a cloud-focused job board, which lists full-time early career roles and internships at Amazon and its partners, and Amazon will offer tips on interviews, career paths and leadership principles.

In 2019, Howard and Amazon partnered on the Howard Entertainment Program, aimed at educating the next generation of entertainment industry executives.

