CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Boeing contributes $50 million…

Boeing contributes $50 million for Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 4, 2021, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boeing is chipping in $50 million toward the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia.

In a statement Tuesday, the university said that the money would help it create “the most diverse graduate technology campus in the United States.”

The multiyear commitment will help build the campus, as well as fund scholarships, fellowships and academic programs for university students and to help steer a diverse group of K-12 students toward the technology fields.

Some of the uses for the money, according to the statement:

  • Full scholarships to attract, retain, and propel a diverse cohort of master’s degree students.
  • Additional scholarships for potential future students looking to complete prerequisite courses and qualify for Innovation Campus admission.
  • Ph.D. fellowships to attract a highly skilled and diverse cohort of researchers.
  • A data-driven approach to inclusion- and diversity-focused student recruitment.
  • A student success center, providing wraparound academic support.
  • Programs that provide opportunities for non-traditional undergraduates, including veterans, to eventually enroll and succeed at the Innovation Campus.
  • A scalable, K-12 STEM engagement program that will drive the future of diversity in the technology sector.
  • Funding for a K-12 program director who will develop, implement, and lead a strategy to expand access to technology related disciplines.

It’s the biggest donation in Virginia Tech’s history, the university said.

The campus is expected to open in 2024.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Sen. Hassan’s technical fix of MGT Act is a major step to overhaul latest IT modernization challenges

2020 FEVS: What we learned about the federal workforce during COVID-19

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up