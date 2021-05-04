Boeing contributes $50 million for Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

Boeing is chipping in $50 million toward the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Boeing is chipping in $50 million toward the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia.

In a statement Tuesday, the university said that the money would help it create “the most diverse graduate technology campus in the United States.”

The multiyear commitment will help build the campus, as well as fund scholarships, fellowships and academic programs for university students and to help steer a diverse group of K-12 students toward the technology fields.

Some of the uses for the money, according to the statement:

Full scholarships to attract, retain, and propel a diverse cohort of master’s degree students.

Additional scholarships for potential future students looking to complete prerequisite courses and qualify for Innovation Campus admission.

Ph.D. fellowships to attract a highly skilled and diverse cohort of researchers.

A data-driven approach to inclusion- and diversity-focused student recruitment.

A student success center, providing wraparound academic support.

Programs that provide opportunities for non-traditional undergraduates, including veterans, to eventually enroll and succeed at the Innovation Campus.

A scalable, K-12 STEM engagement program that will drive the future of diversity in the technology sector.

Funding for a K-12 program director who will develop, implement, and lead a strategy to expand access to technology related disciplines.

It’s the biggest donation in Virginia Tech’s history, the university said.

The campus is expected to open in 2024.