Arlington Co. seal revamp process continues

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 11:50 AM

The current official seal for Arlington County, Virginia, mainly used to represent elected officials and constitutional offices. (Courtesy Arlington County Government)

The process to update Arlington County’s seal in Virginia continues.

The current county seal features a 19th-century mansion built by slaves that was was once home to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“People knew that logo, the symbol, affected them in ways that are unimaginable,” said NAACP Arlington chapter President J.D. Spain Sr. during a virtual meeting.

Spain also sits on the county’s local review panel, which received more than 250 submissions for a new one.

“They’ve been very creative and we’ve been hard at work,” Spain said.

He added that the top five choices will be out “very soon” for the community to review.

“It may have the remnants of the past, but definitely project our Arlington for tomorrow,” Spain said.

