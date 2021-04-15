Arlington Co. seal revamp process continues

The current county seal features a 19th-century mansion built by slaves that was was once home to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The process to update Arlington County’s seal in Virginia continues.

The current county seal features a 19th-century mansion built by slaves that was was once home to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“People knew that logo, the symbol, affected them in ways that are unimaginable,” said NAACP Arlington chapter President J.D. Spain Sr. during a virtual meeting.

Spain also sits on the county’s local review panel, which received more than 250 submissions for a new one.

“They’ve been very creative and we’ve been hard at work,” Spain said.

He added that the top five choices will be out “very soon” for the community to review.

“It may have the remnants of the past, but definitely project our Arlington for tomorrow,” Spain said.