CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. EMS crews…

Arlington Co. EMS crews will now take some patients to urgent cares instead of hospitals

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Emergency medical crews in Arlington, Virginia, can now start transporting some patients to urgent care centers instead of hospital emergency rooms and could, later this year, start treating some patients at home via telemedicine under an “innovative” program to lower costs and streamline EMS operations.

Arlington County announced the shift in a news release Friday.

The county’s EMS department is one of 250 nationwide selected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to roll out the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport program, known as ET3.

Starting this month, EMS will transport some patients to Virginia Hospital Center’s Urgent Care location at 764 23rd St. South. Other alternate destinations for ambulances to transport patients are expected to announced in the future, the county said.

Patients will have the option of requesting transportation to an urgent care center depending on the patient’s “symptoms and the severity of the medical condition,” the county said in the news release.

The shift could save thousands in medical costs, the county said, pointing to studies showing that treatment at urgent care centers can cost up to 50% less than comparable treatment at hospitals.

For now, the program is limited to patients who have Medicare, the federal health insurance program for those 65 and older.

Up to now, Medicare regulations have only covered the cost of ambulance transportation to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, even when other options, such as a visit to an urgent care, could actually meet patients’ needs.

The Medicare agency says the ET3 model could help overburdened EMS systems across the county be more efficient and lower costs by reducing trips to the ER and unnecessary hospitalizations that often result.

Starting later this year, the Arlington County EMS said it will roll out the next phase of the program in which emergency crews and paramedics will be able to treat patients in the patients’ homes — without having to transport them to a health care facility — working with a doctor, physician assistant or nurse practitioner via telemedicine.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up