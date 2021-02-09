Arlington students to return for hybrid learning in March

Arlington, Virginia, Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Duran said students who opted for hybrid learning will resume in-person studies beginning in early March.

It has been nearly 11 months since schools closed, and now new plans have been announced to get Arlington, Virginia, students back in the classroom.

In a statement released Tuesday, Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Duran said students who opted for hybrid learning will resume in-person studies beginning in early March.

The announcement comes after Gov. Ralph Northam pushed for Virginia school systems to begin offering options for in-person learning by March 15 during a news conference last week.

In a letter sent to families, Duran said he was “encouraged by recent improvements in the health metrics, with case positivity rates and other indicators currently decreasing in Arlington and neighboring communities.”

According to the letter, staff have returned to school buildings over the past two weeks to prepare for the transition back to in-person learning.

Pre-K through second-grade students and all elementary special education students will return to in-person classes starting March 2. Third through sixth grade and ninth-grade students will head back the following week on March 9.

All other grades will start in-person learning March 16.

Students participating in hybrid learning will be in class two days a week. Some will attend on a Tuesday and Wednesday schedule, while others will be in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays.

The school system will release more details in the coming weeks.

Duran also mentioned that over half of Arlington Public School teachers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

More information will be shared at the Feb. 18 school board meeting.

