Arlington man gets 15 years for coercion and sexual abuse of a child

An Arlington, Virginia, man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Court documents say that Jose Parra-Camargo, 45, coerced and enticed a girl in the Richmond area for sex several times in 2016 and 2017 over the app Kik.

Parra-Camargo told her to send him explicit pictures and drove twice to Richmond to have sex with the victim after convincing her to sneak out of her house, a U.S. States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia news release said.

“Child predators often use the Internet to gain the trust of vulnerable children and exploit it for their own gratification,” FBI Agent David W. Archey, from the Richmond Field Office, said.

Parra-Camargo has already been sentenced in Loudoun County to five years in prison in 2018, after pleading guilty in 2017 to using a communications system to solicit a minor.

Around the same time he was in contact with the victim, Parra-Camargo was also chatting with an undercover Loudoun County police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

He was arrested after asking the officer for sex.

He will serve his state sentence before beginning his federal imprisonment.

“A strong sentence like this sends an important message that individuals who try to exploit children and rob them of their innocence will be brought to justice,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement.