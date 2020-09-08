Arlington National Cemetery reopens to public for family gravesite visits

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is reopening to the public on a very limited basis.

Starting Wednesday between 8 a.m. and noon and continuing daily, visitors can enter the cemetery for family gravesite visits only.

Family-pass holders can continue to visit gravesites between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

All visitors must wear a face covering while on cemetery grounds. Those who refuse will be asked to leave and escorted out. Visitors are also expected to practice social distancing.

You’ll find visitor-screening lanes outside the Welcome Center. One screening lane is located inside the Welcome Center, so visitors can use the restroom upon arrival.

Several areas of the cemetery remain closed to the public, including President John F. Kennedy’s gravesite, Memorial Amphitheater and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Arlington House, which is getting a $12 million makeover, remains closed.

Visit Arlington National Cemetery’s website for more.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.