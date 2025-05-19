Blue Angels take to the skies for Naval Academy commissioning week

A sky show unlike any other comes to Annapolis, Maryland, this week as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels honor the 2025 Naval Academy graduating class.

A sky show unlike any other is coming to Annapolis, Maryland, this week as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels honor the 2025 Naval Academy graduating class.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet jets will zip over the Severn River in tight, diamond formation before displaying the rest of their dazzling moves. But don’t blink, or you might miss them.

They’ll be practicing their routine at 2 p.m. on Tuesday before the real show at the same time on Wednesday. It’s all part of Navy’s commissioning week, which ends with Friday’s graduation ceremony and a brief, final flyby from the Blue Angels.

A full schedule of the week’s events is available on the U.S. Naval Academy’s website.

Traffic impacts

Anne Arundel County police said to expect significant traffic and road closures associated with the show.

From one hour before show time, and remaining until a significant amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic is cleared from the area following the show, these traffic restrictions will be in place:

Route 450 will be closed at Waveland Farms Road

The Naval Academy Bridge (Md. Rt. 450) will be closed in both directions

Route 648 through St. Margaret’s Road will remain open, but access to Route 450 will not be permitted

Vehicles on Ritchie Road cannot exit onto Route 450

At the end of the show, the Route 450 ramps from Route 50 East and West, and Ritchie Highway South, heading toward Annapolis, will be closed so the viewing areas can be cleared out

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s forecast include clouds and possible rain, which could affect the show. View the forecast here.

