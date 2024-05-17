Anne Arundel Co. elementary school teacher charged with sex abuse of multiple students

A teacher at an elementary school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was arrested Thursday on multiple criminal charges after several students brought forward sexual abuse allegations.

Authorities said the charges against 44-year-old Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel of Severna Park involved students and dated back as far as August 2022. The abuse allegedly continued until the middle of March 2024.

Schlegel was arrested Wednesday night by Anne Arundel County officers, police said in a release Friday. Schlegel is facing 14 felony and 22 misdemeanor counts.

On March 15, Schlegel was removed from Severna Park Elementary School when the police’s child abuse unit opened an investigation into the allegations. Following the district’s collective bargaining agreement with its teachers, the school system immediately reassigned him temporarily to another department where he had no contact with children. He was in that position until the arrest was made.

Police said several students came forward with allegations.

According to the Maryland Judiciary, the 14 counts of fourth-degree sex offense are a category of crimes reserved for adults in a position of authority, largely in schools.

Schlegel is being held in a detention center and a bail review hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in Annapolis District Court.

On March 18, parents and students in Schlegel’s classroom and those he had contact with were notified in a letter from Principal Kyle Butler that Schlegel was out of the classroom and an investigation was underway.

Between late March and late April, Child Protective Services conducted forensic interviews with eight of Schlegel’s female students, some from this school year and others now in higher grades.

“Yesterday’s arrest was certainly a next step,” Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools district chief spokesman, told WTOP. “But this community has been dealing with the impact of this case for some time. They have been made aware of what took place, and we have been providing them with resources, counselors and psychiatrists for some time.”

In an April 7 follow up letter to the entire school community, Severna Park principal Kyle Butler said he would not discuss why the teacher had been removed with anyone other than the families “directly impacted.”

School administrators sent another letter Thursday, reiterating Schlegel’s removal following the first allegation and reminding students and staff that emotional support resources are available.

“It is my goal to help students be able to access available resources in the wake of this difficult news and to ensure a continuity of instruction,” Sharon Hansen, acting principal, said.

Schlegel is a longtime employee of the school system and has been employed as a teacher since 2008, first as a second grade teacher at Tyler Heights Elementary before moving to Severna Park Elementary in 2016.

According to charging documents, the students said Schlegel touched or groped them during class or when they went to the bathroom. At times, the conduct was discreet, made under students’ desks or at his own. Other times, the actions were made in front of others. Numerous witnesses told investigators they had seen students sitting on Schlegel’s lap during class, police said.

Though Schlegel has been arrested, detectives are asking anyone with information on this or other potential cases to call 410-222-4733. Anonymous tips may also be left on the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.

