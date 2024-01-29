Live Radio
Md. police search for Honda Civic possibly connected to Bay Bridge crashes

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 29, 2024, 6:18 PM

Police in Maryland are asking for any information the public might have on one particular car possibly connected to a 23-car, chain-reaction crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The crash occurred on the westbound span of the bridge around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. A Maryland Transportation Authority Police spokesman said three “secondary” crashes involving 20 additional vehicles happened in the minutes immediately following the initial crash.

A total of 13 people were taken to the hospital. The crashes shut down the westbound span of the Bay Bridge for nearly six hours.

MDTA Police said they believe a blue, 2018 Honda Civic was being driven erratically and at high speeds before the crash, which may have contributed to the pileup. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the Civic traveling on westbound Route 50 near the Bay Bridge between about 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Saturday to call the MDTA Police at 443-454-8703.

The above image is a stock photo of the make, model and color vehicle that investigators are looking for, not the actual vehicle involved. (Courtesy MDTA Police)

WTOP’s Traffic Center received listener calls about thick fog over the bridge around 7 a.m., shortly before the crashes were reported. Observations at Bay Bridge Field on Kent Island indicated that visibilities had dropped below 800 feet at the time of the crash, according to WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine.

Police said the crash reconstruction process can take months to complete and that any potential charges related to the crash are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

WTOP’s Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

