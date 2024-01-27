At least 12 hospitalized, Chesapeake Bay Bridge closed after crash involving estimated 20 vehicles

Multiple people were injured after a series of crashes involving more than a dozen vehicles on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on the westbound span of the bridge.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials told WTOP that preliminary information indicated that about 20 vehicles were involved in the crash, but “that number may have changed.” WTOP has reached out to the Maryland Transportation Authority for updated information.

Fire department officials from Anne Arundel County told WTOP that their units transported 12 patients to area hospitals, including two to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. WTOP has reached out to the Maryland Transportation Authority for a total count of hospitalizations.

The westbound lane is expected to remain closed into mid-afternoon as tow operators clear the scene, according to a social media post from the Maryland Transportation Authority. Drivers should expect major delays, the agency said.

According to Steve Dressner in WTOP’s Traffic Center, as of 1 p.m., there is now “a two-way traffic pattern set up over the eastbound span” of the bridge. Officials say the eastbound span will have alternating directional travel patterns every 20 to 30 minutes.

The WB span remains CLOSED. Diversions on WB US-50 remain. The EB span will carry alternating, two-way travel every 20-30 minutes.





Authorities have not released any information about what caused the crash at this time.

WTOP’s Traffic Center received listener calls about thick fog over the bridge around 7 a.m., shortly before the crashes were reported.

Listener calls to reiterate the dense #Fog on the Bay Bridge.





WTOP has reached out to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for more information.

This story is developing. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

