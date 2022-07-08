BLM sign outside Md. church targeted by vandals for 5th time

A Black Lives Matter sign outside a church in Maryland continues to be the target of vandalism.

The BLM banner at The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, in Odenton, was destroyed sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We’re kind of losing track of how often our banners have been vandalized,” said Pastor Tim Stern, adding that they are now working to get the sign back up.

He said the congregation is working to spread a message of unity and love, despite being targeted. “Of course it’s discouraging but we’re not going to give in,” he added.

The church is working on security measures as the Anne Arundel County police continue to investigate.

Anyone with more information should call the Western District at 410-222-8760.