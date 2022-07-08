RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » BLM sign outside Md.…

BLM sign outside Md. church targeted by vandals for 5th time

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 8, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Black Lives Matter sign at a Maryland church has been vandalized for the fifth time. (Anne Arundel County police via Twitter)

A Black Lives Matter sign outside a church in Maryland continues to be the target of vandalism.

The BLM banner at The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, in Odenton, was destroyed sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We’re kind of losing track of how often our banners have been vandalized,” said Pastor Tim Stern, adding that they are now working to get the sign back up.

He said the congregation is working to spread a message of unity and love, despite being targeted. “Of course it’s discouraging but we’re not going to give in,” he added.

The church is working on security measures as the Anne Arundel County police continue to investigate.

Anyone with more information should call the Western District at 410-222-8760.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up