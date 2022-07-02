FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Annapolis man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 12:11 PM

An Annapolis, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.

Fifty-five-year-old Robert Victor Santin was charged with one count of using a computer to transmit a statement for the purpose of encouraging unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of drug possession, according to police.

Police said Santin was arrested Thursday without incident.

In June, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about a suspect soliciting users online with the purpose of trying to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a minor. That suspect was found to be Santin.

Investigators served a search warrant at Santin’s residence and a preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized revealed multiple child pornography files, according to police.

Santin is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.

