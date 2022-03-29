RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | Philly restaurant owner’s journey to feed refugees | How to help
Annapolis could OK use of parking lots for outdoor dining after COVID order ends

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 7:42 AM

If you have been enjoying cocktails and crab cakes in the sunshine while you dine in Annapolis during the pandemic, that practice may continue this spring.

Annapolis’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ends April 11 and with it would end the use of restaurant parking lots for outdoor dining for many of the Maryland city’s restaurants and bars.

But a new resolution introduced in the city council would continue the practice for a whole year.

Resolution 22-22 would establish a pilot program that requires the city to study how using the privately owned lot would affect parking and traffic.

Bars and restaurants would still need to apply for the appropriate permits.

The resolution cites “an acceptance by the public of outdoor dining as an acceptable and highly desirable offering by local restaurant establishments” as a reason for the new resolution.

If passed, it would also push back another ordinance under discussion by the city council. Ordinance 9-22 would eliminate all off-street parking requirements for bars and restaurants until the pilot program and study is completed.

Currently, the city requires the number of parking space in a lot to be 15% to 30% of the seating and standing capacity of that establishment.

The Annapolis City Council is expected to have a final vote next month.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

