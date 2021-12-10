CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Anne Arundel Co. credits vaccine incentive program with hundreds of employee vaccinations

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 5:30 PM

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said its incentive program for county employees resulted in hundreds more vaccinations ahead of the deadline at the end of November.

The county said in a statement Friday that of its 5,936 employees, 4,276 had reported that they were vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that an additional 505 workers reported getting vaccinated ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline, bringing the total to 4,781. Those who submitted proof of vaccination between September and the end of November became eligible for a $1,000 payment.

“Getting vaccinated is the only safe and effective way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19,” Pittman said in the statement. “Keeping our county workforce healthy is essential to delivering government services. This incentive program was a benefit to a workforce that delivered for our residents through an extraordinarily difficult time.”

The incentive was created with money from the American Rescue Plan. Baltimore City announced Tuesday that it had created a similar incentive program for employees who provide proof of vaccination.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

