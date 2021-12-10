Anne Arundel Co. credits vaccine incentive program with hundreds of employee vaccinations

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said its incentive program for county employees resulted in hundreds more vaccinations ahead of the deadline at the end of November.

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said its incentive program for county employees resulted in hundreds more vaccinations ahead of the deadline at the end of November.

The county said in a statement Friday that of its 5,936 employees, 4,276 had reported that they were vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that an additional 505 workers reported getting vaccinated ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline, bringing the total to 4,781. Those who submitted proof of vaccination between September and the end of November became eligible for a $1,000 payment.

“Getting vaccinated is the only safe and effective way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19,” Pittman said in the statement. “Keeping our county workforce healthy is essential to delivering government services. This incentive program was a benefit to a workforce that delivered for our residents through an extraordinarily difficult time.”

The incentive was created with money from the American Rescue Plan. Baltimore City announced Tuesday that it had created a similar incentive program for employees who provide proof of vaccination.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.