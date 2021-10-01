Hit the trails: Big Anne Arundel Co. bike ride set for Sunday

The seventh annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Century Ride is Oct. 3.

If you’re driving in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, this weekend, expect to see a lot of people on two wheels: The seventh annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 takes place Sunday.

The community bike ride offers options for riders with varying abilities. All of the ride’s proceeds are donated to local nonprofits.

Though no road closures are planned for this event, the department is asking motorists to be mindful of the cyclists on the roads throughout the day Sunday, starting with Annapolis and Bay Ridge area in the morning; Edgewater, Galesville and Harwood in the mid- to late-morning; and Davidsonville, Crownsville, Crofton and Gambrills as riders make their way toward trails near BWI Marshall Airport.

Those using the trails should also be aware of the number of cyclists and should avoid using earbuds and stay to the right to let riders pass.

The routes include trails of varying lengths, including 100-mile, 65-mile, 30-mile and 15-mile trails.

The department said the two shortest routes are “entirely on flat, paved,” paths on the Baltimore and Annapolis trail and the BWI trail that runs by the airport’s runways.

The longest routes “wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more,” the parks department said in a statement.

Among the riders this weekend will be County Executive Steuart Pittman, who’s riding with the Anne Arundel County Police Team.

“The Lifeline 100 exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and nonprofits, and I urge citizens of all ages and abilities to come join us for this award winning event at Kinder Farm Park,” Pittman said in the statement.

All proceeds from the ride will go to county nonprofit organizations, such as the

Crisis Response System

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”)

Friends of Anne Arundel Trails; and

Friends of Kinder Farm Park.

Lifeline 100 also works with nonprofit partners, including the Special Olympics to encourage participation children and adults with disabilities, according to the event’s website.

In 2019, over 800 cyclists raised over $33,000, the county said in a statement.

Fees vary based off of the trail and participants can register online at the Lifeline100 ride’s website up until Sunday morning.