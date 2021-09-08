9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Police: ‘Lynching in Anne Arundel County’ historical marker wasn’t vandalized

September 8, 2021, 3:40 PM

A piece of string reported as a “noose” found attached to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker was found not to be racially motivated, the police said Wednesday.

A piece of twine dangling from the lynching memorial in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Police Department)

The Anne Arundel County police said an investigation into the marker at the Severna Park Library found that the string was a piece of twine used on the day the memorial was dedicated, and was used to hold a floral arrangement in place.

The incident was reported to the police Sunday morning.

The police department said that they investigate any, “reported act which appears to be motivated, or perceived by the reporting person to be motivated, all or in part, by hatred toward or bias against an individual or group on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or homelessness.”

