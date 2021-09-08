Police: ‘Lynching in Anne Arundel County’ historical marker wasn’t vandalized

A piece of string reported as a "noose" found attached to the "Lynching in Anne Arundel County" historical marker was found not to be racially motivated, according to police.

A piece of string reported as a “noose” found attached to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker was found not to be racially motivated, the police said Wednesday.

The Anne Arundel County police said an investigation into the marker at the Severna Park Library found that the string was a piece of twine used on the day the memorial was dedicated, and was used to hold a floral arrangement in place.

The incident was reported to the police Sunday morning.

The police department said that they investigate any, “reported act which appears to be motivated, or perceived by the reporting person to be motivated, all or in part, by hatred toward or bias against an individual or group on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or homelessness.”