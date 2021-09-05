CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
‘Lynching in Anne Arundel County’ historical marker vandalized with apparent noose

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 5, 2021, 8:16 PM

A piece of string resembling a noose was found attached to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker Sunday morning. Police said they’re investigating it as racially motivated vandalism.

Anne Arundel County police said they showed up to the Severna Park Library around 11 a.m. for the report of a vandalism.

Somebody had noticed a piece of twine dangling from the historical marker that appeared to be in the shape of a noose and reported it to police, who are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Here’s a map of where the apparent noose was found:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

