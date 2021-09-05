‘Lynching in Anne Arundel County’ historical marker vandalized with apparent noose

A piece of string resembling a noose was found attached to the "Lynching in Anne Arundel County" historical marker Sunday morning and police said they're investigating it as racially motivated vandalism.

Anne Arundel County police said they showed up to the Severna Park Library around 11 a.m. for the report of a vandalism.

Somebody had noticed a piece of twine dangling from the historical marker that appeared to be in the shape of a noose and reported it to police, who are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Here’s a map of where the apparent noose was found: