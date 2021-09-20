Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Anne Arundel Co. schools to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing for employees, student-athletes

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 20, 2021, 6:02 PM

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Schools Superintendent George Arlotto announced Monday that, starting Nov. 22, all public school employees and high school student-athletes will be required to certify vaccination for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

“We still need to finalize some parts of the plan, but announcing an effective date now allows our employees and families of our high school students to begin to either gather the necessary information or become fully vaccinated by November 22 if they choose to do so,” Arlotto said in a statement.

The school system also said protocols for submitting vaccination certifications, or arranging weekly testing, will be announced by mid-October. The county is also working out contracts with a vendor to provide testing for unvaccinated students.

Testing for symptomatic students has been available for Anne Arundel students since last spring.

In addition to the new requirements, Anne Arundel recently joined Montgomery County in adapting homecoming events to the pandemic reality and pushing its yearly celebration outdoors.

Also Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced all D.C. student-athletes 12 and older, as well as all school employees, will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Nov. 1, with no option to be tested regularly instead.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

