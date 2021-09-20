Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
No dances, but other homecoming festivities to continue in Anne Arundel Co. schools

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 20, 2021, 3:42 PM

There won’t be any homecoming dances in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, public schools this fall.

However, the school system said that there will be other traditional homecoming celebrations.

Events still going on as scheduled include the “Spirit Week” activities, parades, pep rallies in school stadiums and homecoming athletics events.

Schools can also plan other outdoor celebratory events, such as cookouts, where distancing is easier to accomplish, Superintendent George Arlotto said.

Arlotto said that the move aims to provide the safest environments for students.

He said that they hope that the homecoming dances can be held later in the school year.

“As I have said repeatedly, our focus has been and remains on keeping our schools open for instruction through the entirety of the school year,” Arlotto said in a statement. “While we all want high school students and families to take part in the excitement that comes with annual homecoming activities, we must proceed judiciously. Sponsoring multi-hour events where hundreds of students are in very close proximity to each other at an indoor event is not one that is prudent at this time.”

Other school systems in Maryland are also shifting their homecoming plans.

School officials in Montgomery County said more of its homecoming activities will be pushed outside, including dances, which are set to take place in football stadiums and school courtyards.

Officials in Charles County are also calling off homecoming dances this fall but said they could be held later in the school year.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

