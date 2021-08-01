Car strikes, injures pedestrian in Glen Burnie

A man struck late Saturday night by a car on Crain Highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Anne Arundel County police said the 57-year-old man was walking in the center of Crain Highway, in the area of Mayo Road, when he was hit by a Mercury Grand Marquis traveling south shortly after 11 p.m.

The pedestrian, who police said was wearing “dark, non-reflective clothing,” was transported to a Baltimore trauma center with serious injuries by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The 37-year-old male driver of the sedan and his 38-year-old female passenger, both residents of Glen Burnie, were not injured, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed the primary cause of the crash is believed to have been “pedestrian error,” as the 57-year-old was walking in the middle of the roadway.

Below is a map of the area: