Anne Arundel County, MD News

Car strikes, injures pedestrian in Glen Burnie

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 1, 2021, 9:55 AM

A man struck late Saturday night by a car on Crain Highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, suffered serious injuries.

Anne Arundel County police said the 57-year-old man was walking in the center of Crain Highway, in the area of Mayo Road, when he was hit by a Mercury Grand Marquis traveling south shortly after 11 p.m.

The pedestrian, who police said was wearing “dark, non-reflective clothing,” was transported to a Baltimore trauma center with serious injuries by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The 37-year-old male driver of the sedan and his 38-year-old female passenger, both residents of Glen Burnie, were not injured, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed the primary cause of the crash is believed to have been “pedestrian error,” as the 57-year-old was walking in the middle of the roadway.

Below is a map of the area:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

