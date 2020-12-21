CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Miss Pearl, a cat who lived at an Annapolis museum, is killed by a dog

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:00 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A beloved cat that lived at the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Maryland has been killed by a dog.

The Capitol Gazette reported Monday that Miss Pearl was known to perform for visitors by trying to climb columns and jump on window seals.

Alice Estrada is president and CEO of the museum. She said the cat sometimes acted like a puppy and followed people around. Miss Pearl was adopted from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Its “working cats program” places felines in workplaces to help control rodent problems. The museum had a problem with mice.

Security camera footage showed that Miss Pearl was killed by a collared dog who wandered onto the museum property unattended.

