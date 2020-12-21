Miss Pearl, a cat who lived at an Annapolis museum, is killed by a dog

A beloved cat that lived at the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Maryland has been killed by a dog.

The Capitol Gazette reported Monday that Miss Pearl was known to perform for visitors by trying to climb columns and jump on window seals.

Alice Estrada is president and CEO of the museum. She said the cat sometimes acted like a puppy and followed people around. Miss Pearl was adopted from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Its “working cats program” places felines in workplaces to help control rodent problems. The museum had a problem with mice.

Security camera footage showed that Miss Pearl was killed by a collared dog who wandered onto the museum property unattended.

