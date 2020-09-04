CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Anne Arundel Police search for stolen car with children inside

Alicia Abelson

September 4, 2020, 10:29 PM

Anne Arundel County, Maryland police are looking for a stolen car with two kids inside.

Police said a driver described as a white man with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants stole the car from the Exxon gas station at Jumpers Hole Road and Ritchie Highway.

The children, a 6-month-old boy and another 2-year-old boy, were inside as the driver stole the car.

Police say that the car is a silver Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 2EC2914. The vehicle has tinted windows and damage to the driver side door. It was last seen heading northbound on Ritchie Highway.

Here is a map of where the car theft took place:

