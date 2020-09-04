Anne Arundel Police search for stolen car with children inside

Anne Arundel County, Maryland police are looking for a stolen car with 2 children inside.

Police said a driver described as a white man with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants stole the car from the Exxon gas station at Jumpers Hole Road and Ritchie Highway.

Officers are looking for a stolen vehicle with 2 children inside. Vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima (MD 2EC2914) with tinted windows and damage to driver side door. Vehicle was taken from Exxon gas station located at the 8100 block of Ritchie Hwy heading northbound. #Pasadena — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 5, 2020

The children, a 6-month-old boy and another 2-year-old boy, were inside as the driver stole the car.

Police say that the car is a silver Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 2EC2914. The vehicle has tinted windows and damage to the driver side door. It was last seen heading northbound on Ritchie Highway.

Here is a map of where the car theft took place: