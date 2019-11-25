Crash takes the life of Anne Arundel Co. firefighter

Brent Hahn was driving his pickup truck on Maryland Route 27 in Manchester around 4:20 a.m. Sunday when he left the roadway near Sullivan Road and hit a tree.

A 24-year-old firefighter with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department died in a crash on Sunday morning in Carroll County, Maryland.

Brent Hahn was driving his pickup truck on Maryland Route 27 in Manchester around 4:20 a.m. Sunday when he left the roadway near Sullivan Road and struck a tree, according to Maryland State Police.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Anne Arundel County Fire Department announces the passing of Firefighter II Brent Hahn,” said the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in a statement. “This is a difficult time for the department and the family of FF Hahn.”

Hahn lived in Manchester and also volunteered with the local fire department there.

“Brent was a major asset to our department and community, a dedicated volunteer who always put forth the most effort,” the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department said. “We ask you to keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

