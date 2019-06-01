202
1 year after Capital Gazette shooting, plans to remember victims revealed

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP June 21, 2019 3:52 am 06/21/2019 03:52am
In this July 5, 2018 file photo people pause for a moment of silence next to a memorial near the Capital Gazette building, in Annapolis, Md., for the five Capital Gazette employees who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. A number of events will take place this month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the attack on The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five employees. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, FILE)

It’s been nearly a year since the horrific mass shooting at Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper that claimed the lives of five people.

And plans to mark the solemn day have been unveiled.

It was Thursday, June 28, 2018, when a gunman with a long-standing grudge against the paper opened fire at its offices in Annapolis, leaving families of the victims, the community and fellow journalists across the country shattered.

To remember the victims, several events will take place on Thursday and Friday next week, including a moment of silence, the dedication of a memorial garden, a concert and a gun violence summit.

Events to mark the one year since the shooting includes a memorial garden dedication, moment of silence, a concert and a gun violence summit. The full details are available on the Capital Gazette’s website. Most of the events take place on June 28.

The Safe Cities summit will gather stakeholders, policymakers and experts to discuss how to build informed strategies and prevent and reduced gun violence, spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson of the Annapolis mayor’s office told the Capital Gazette.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement to the newspaper, “With so much gun violence, I thought we needed to be talking. Bringing people together to see if there is some way to save some of our residents from the terror and grief that we experienced in Annapolis.”

