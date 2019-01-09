Motorcyclist spins out on I-97 near Millersville

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after spinning out just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 97 near the Hawkins Road Overpass.

WASHINGTON — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after spinning out in single-vehicle crash near Millersville, Maryland.

Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Hubbard said the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 97 near the Hawkins Road Overpass.

Authorities remained on the scene to investigate, shutting lanes on I-97 for several hours and causing traffic delays.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said all lanes had reopened.

