Motorcyclist spins out on I-97 near Millersville

By Andrea Cambron
and Colleen Kelleher January 9, 2019 10:40 am 01/09/2019 10:40am
WASHINGTON — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after spinning out in single-vehicle crash near Millersville, Maryland.

Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Hubbard said the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 97 near the Hawkins Road Overpass.

Authorities remained on the scene to investigate, shutting lanes on I-97 for several hours and causing traffic delays.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said all lanes had reopened.

Anne Arundel County, MD News colleen kelleher interstate 97 Local News Maryland News Millersville motorcyclist
