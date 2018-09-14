44 living Medal of Honor recipients gather in Annapolis

The gathering kicked off the Medal of Honor Society Convention, an event where active and retired members of the military and civilians alike meet recipients of the country's highest military honor and thank them for their service.

Group photo of Medal of Honor recipients gathering for their annual convention. This the first year the event is being held in Annapolis. (Courtesy Shmulik Almany/Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

WASHINGTON — Celebrities joined 44 of the 72 living recipients of the Medal of Honor in Annapolis, Maryland, Friday — the first time the annual convention was held near the nation’s capital.

The gathering kicked off the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, an event where active and retired members of the military and civilians alike meet recipients of the country’s highest military honor and thank them for their service.

This year also marks the first time the convention has been held in conjunction with a U.S. Service Academy, giving Naval Academy plebes the chance to meet and greet Corporal William “Kyle” Carpenter — the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient — and former Lt. Thomas R. Norris of Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Society paid tribute to the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis and presented awards to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Senator Susan Collins and comedian Jay Leno.

The four-day convention features public and private activities for Medal of Honor recipients, including dinners, a Navy football game, a town hall forum moderated by Wallace and the Patriot Award Dinner.

Medal of Honor recipients will also visit Anne Arundel County Public Schools participating in the Society’s Character Development Program.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with the correct name of the award.

