Md. lawmaker loses leadership post after sexual misconduct probe

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 4:10 pm 08/24/2018 04:10pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker will lose his leadership posts after a legislative ethics panel’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Del. Curt Anderson also must undergo extra training in harassment awareness and prevention. Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch made the announcement Friday.

The Joint Legislative Ethics Committee unanimously recommended the Baltimore Democrat go through “one-on-one intensive harassment awareness and prevention training.”

The speaker says he decided to strip Anderson of his leadership positions in the House as deputy whip and chairman of a subcommittee on criminal justice.

Anderson has previously denied the allegations. They included sexual assault in 2004 that was outlined in a 2017 police report in Baltimore. Anderson was not charged. Other accusations included an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments.

Anderson says he thinks it’s a fair decision and plans to fully cooperate.

