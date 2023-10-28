Charles Co. health department warns of increase in rabies cases

The Charles County Department of Health is urging everyone to “avoid contact” with wildlife and unknown animals.

The health department in Charles County, Maryland, is warning of an increase in rabies cases in the area.

One raccoon and two skunks have tested positive for rabies since mid-September, according to a news release.

The two skunks that tested positive for rabies were found on Sept. 21 and Oct. 24 in the Waldorf or White Plains area.

The raccoon was found on Oct. 19 in the area of Bryantown near Edelen Road.

The Charles County Department of Health is urging everyone to “avoid contact” with wildlife and unknown animals after the discovery of these cases.

The virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal, which can happen when it bites or scratches another animal or a person.

It can also spread when saliva gets on the coat of an animal who was exposed to a rabid animal.

The health department said that the virus can infect someone through open cuts, wounds or through the nose, mouth or eyes.

Dogs, cats and ferrets can get rabies from wild animals.

Because of this risk, the health department is urging pet owners to get their animals vaccinated against rabies.

For directions and information regarding the clinic, call 301-609-3425 or 301-609-6768.