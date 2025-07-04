‘I feel wonderful’: New US citizens sworn in at George Washington’s estate

Hundreds gathered at the Virginia home of the U.S.' first president for a special naturalization ceremony, with one of the most famous action stars welcoming the new citizens with open arms.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers keynote remarks to new citizens on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Randa Alakkad, from Syria, wipes the tears from her eyes during the Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. People stand and take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. People stand for the National Anthem during their Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. New U.S. citizen Irina Lupu, from Moldova, poses for a portrait following the Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger lays a wreath at the tomb of former President George Washington on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. New U.S. citizen Rustam Budaichiev, from Kyrgyzstan, poses for a portrait following the Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. New U.S. citizen Anna Stumpf Smith Lacey, from Hungary, poses for a portrait following the Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. New U.S. citizen Kamilla Giliazova, from Russia, poses for a portrait following the Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Stephen Saji, from Zimbabwe, listens as former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers keynote remarks to new citizens on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Randa Alakkad, from Syria, listens as former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers keynote remarks to new citizens on Independence Day at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Hundreds gathered at the Virginia home of the first U.S. president for a special naturalization ceremony, with one of the most famous action stars welcoming the new citizens with open arms.

One hundred people from 95 countries became U.S. citizens Friday at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the keynote speaker, bringing cheers from the crowd after he was introduced.

Before the ceremony, Schwarzenegger placed a wreath, with a ribbon that read “America’s First Action Hero. Love, Arnold” inside George Washington’s tomb. He called the moment “an honor.”

“We’re here to recognize what you have overcome, what you have achieved,” Schwarzenegger said. “To recognize the responsibilities that is still in front of you.”

Schwarzenegger became a U.S. citizen in 1983. “The Terminator” actor said he spent the day with an American flag wrapped around his shoulders.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Schwarzenegger said. “I kept saying to myself, ‘Arnold, you have a new home.’”

After reciting the oath of allegiance, the new Americans read aloud the Pledge of Allegiance, letting out a big cheer and waving American flags in celebration.

The new Americans

Randa Alakkad made the U.S. her home after moving from Syria to study cybersecurity in 2013.

Once war broke out in the Middle Eastern country, she applied for asylum. Now, she works as a cybersecurity analyst “fighting bad guys, bad hackers” ever since.

Alakkad wore a special Uncle Sam style hat with a U.S. flag popping out that her sister made for her to celebrate the big day.

“This is where I belong, and this country has become my country now,” Alakkad said. “That’s how I’ve been feeling, even before the citizenship.”

Verna Guadeloupe, of Arlington, came to the U.S. from Jamaica nine years ago.

“It’s wonderful,” Guadeloupe said. “And for it to happen on this day, it’s historic for me.”

During Friday’s ceremony, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service officials called for the new citizens to register to vote.

Jean Frantz, of Haiti, said the main reason he became a citizen was to vote and to “participate in the democracy here.”

Kamilla Giliazova has lived in the U.S. for 15 years after leaving Russia. She said patriotism for her is “supporting the morals and ethics of the United States and living by the law of the United States.”

Schwarzenegger addressed his view of patriotism during his speech, calling on the new citizens to continue showing their hard work ethic, while making a difference in their communities going forward.

He said that they didn’t need to “run for governor as I did,” but they can help buy groceries for a homebound neighbor or help at a bake sale.

“Action is what got you here,” Schwarzenegger said. “You wanted something more, so you went after it. You worked hard, you struggled and you persevered.”

