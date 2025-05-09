Alexandria’s Waterfront Park to temporarily close for flood mitigation project

The City of Alexandria is installing a new stormwater system and pump station in an attempt to safeguard its waterfront against persistent flooding issues.

The ambitious project will involve installing large pipes beneath several downtown streets to channel water from flood-prone zones to a new pump station in Waterfront Park near Strand and Prince streets.

The development is part of Alexandria’s broader effort to enhance quality of life and emergency preparedness for its community. However, the project comes with some temporary sacrifices.

There will be partial closures at Waterfront Park, a beloved local hangout known for its breathtaking views and vibrant community activities, for at least two years.

Sitting on a park bench on the waterfront, one visitor expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming changes.

“I think those decisions are always kind of hard,” the parkgoer, who declined to tell WTOP their name, said. “You have to do the right thing and think about the future, and on the other hand, the people in the present are the ones who kind of suffer for it. It’s a shame to close it down, but it’s inevitable. It needs to be fixed.”

As the city council moves forward with the project, they emphasized the importance of public feedback. Alexandria’s robust civic engagement policies offer residents various opportunities to get involved, including through the Community Emergency Response Team and city council meetings.

The city encourages residents to stay informed about the project’s progress and participate in community discussions aimed at shaping Alexandria’s flood resilience strategies.

For more information, including updates and opportunities for public involvement, residents can visit the city’s official webpage for the project.

