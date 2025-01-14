Cooper Mill now open on Old Town Alexandria waterfront

Cooper Mill, a tavern, event space and market in a historic warehouse on the Old Town Alexandria waterfront, has opened after a yearslong restoration project.

The Cooper Mill warehouse was completely reconstructed, with all original materials preserved and reused, including roof trusses, rafters and hand-forged steel supports. (Courtesy David Coleman) Courtesy David Coleman Cooper Mill includes a grab-and-go market with coffee and prepared foods from Landini’s restaurants, as well as beer and wine. (Courtesy David Coleman) Courtesy David Coleman The restoration of the 6,400-square-foot, two-story warehouse began before the pandemic, which derailed work until it resumed in 2023. (Courtesy David Coleman) Courtesy David Coleman ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Cooper Mill, a tavern, event space and market in a historic warehouse on the Old Town Alexandria waterfront in Virginia, has opened after a yearslong, brick-by-brick restoration project.

Cooper Mill is the vision of longtime Old Town restaurateur Noe Landini and historic restoration architect Murray Bonitt, who has restored several old homes and buildings in Old Town.

The name Cooper Mill is a nod to the warehouse’s history, which was built in 1856, originally as a manufacturing plant for wooden barrels for the Alexandria Flour Company. Coopers were craftsmen who made wooden casks, barrels and buckets from timber staves. The warehouse also served as a Civil War mess hall for the Union Army.

Restoration on the 6,400-square-foot, two-story warehouse began before the pandemic, which derailed work until it resumed in 2023.

The warehouse was completely reconstructed, with all original materials preserved and reused, including roof trusses, rafters and hand-forged steel supports.

Landini, whose restaurants include Landini Bros. Italian restaurant in Old Town and Junction Bakery & Bistro, with locations in Del Ray, Capitol Hill and Chevy Chase, joined Bonitt after the restoration project had already begun.

“When Murray approached me with this opportunity, it was an easy decision,” Landini said. “The building itself is remarkable, but when Murray shared his vision, I was immediately on board.”

Bonitt has received awards from the American Institute of Architects and the Historic Alexandria Foundation. His other building restoration projects have included Virtue Feed & Grain and The Majestic Cafe building.

Cooper Mill includes a grab-and-go market with coffee and prepared foods from Landini’s restaurants, as well as beer and wine. The first floor tavern has a menu of salads, pizzas and sandwiches. The second floor is intended as a private events space, with terraces overlooking the Potomac River. It has a capacity of up to 120 people.

Cooper Mill, at 10 Duke Street, is part of the Robinson Landing redevelopment of the Old Town Waterfront, which includes multi-million dollar waterfront condos and townhouses, retail and restaurants.

