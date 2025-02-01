These Alexandria parks are closed as recovery efforts continue near DC plane crash site

Several parks and trails in the Alexandria, Virginia, area are closed to the public as officials respond to Wednesday's crash near Reagan National Airport.

Several parks and trails in the Alexandria, Virginia, area are closed to the public indefinitely as officials respond to Wednesday’s deadly midair crash near Reagan National Airport.

Pedestrians may not visit Daingerfield Island, Gravelly Point, Roaches Run and Jones Point Park as recovery efforts continue at the Potomac River, the City of Alexandria announced Friday in a news release.

The U.S. Park Police is also urging drivers to avoid stopping on the side of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The Mount Vernon Trail is closed north of the intersection with the Four Mile Run Trail. Trail visitors who want to continue moving north should take the Four Mile Run Trail.

The public is asked to stay away from recovery areas — where Alexandria Fire Department personnel and vehicles are — along the Waterfront as crews work to remove debris.

The city asks waterfront visitors “to not touch or collect anything you believe may be related to this incident.” Any sightings and their location should immediately be reported to 911 instead.

Wednesday’s crash between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people, including as many as 14 members of Northern Virginia’s figure skating community.

“We understand the curiosity and concerns residents may have,” the news release said.

Any additional closures in Alexandria will be announced on the city’s website as information becomes available.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.