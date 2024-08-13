Armed man shot dead by officer at Alexandria apartment building, police say

A man with a firearm was shot dead by a police officer at an Alexandria, Virginia, apartment building Monday night, police said.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers received “a call for service” at 5101 Maris Ave. at about 10:46 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Alexandria Overlook apartments, police said they were “met in the stairwell by an adult male armed with a firearm.”

A neighbor told WTOP that he heard those officers shout at the man to drop the gun. He later heard several shots fired.

Police said “the encounter resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no injuries.

The man has yet to be identified.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional Critical Incident Response Team, according to police.

A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

