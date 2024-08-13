Live Radio
Armed man shot dead by officer at Alexandria apartment building, police say

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 13, 2024, 9:42 AM

Yellow police tape and police investigators outside apartment building.
Yellow police tape and investigators can been seen at the Alexandria Overlook apartment building where police said an armed man was shot dead by officers in Alexandria, Va. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
A man with a firearm was shot dead by a police officer at an Alexandria, Virginia, apartment building Monday night.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers received “a call for service” at 5101 Maris Ave. at about 10:46 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Alexandria Overlook apartments, police said they were “met in the stairwell by an adult male armed with a firearm.”

A neighbor told WTOP that he heard those officers shout at the man to drop the gun. He later heard several shots fired.

Police said “the encounter resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no injuries.

The man has yet to be identified.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional Critical Incident Response Team, according to police.

A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report. 

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

