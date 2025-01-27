Northern Virginia city considers gas-powered leaf blower ban

Alexandria, Virginia, could join several other municipalities in the D.C. area that have phased out gas-powered leaf blowers.

Alexandria, Virginia, may consider banning a tool that you may use during fall leaf clean up.

The city could join several other municipalities in the D.C. area that have phased out gas-powered leaf blowers.

The Alexandria City Council will consider the ban at its Tuesday meeting.

According to a staff presentation, numerous options are being looked at, including leaving powered lawn equipment codes as is. Currently, Alexandria only allows powered lawn equipment from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and during a short window on weekends and holidays.

The city could also opt for a multiyear phase out, ending in a total ban for the loud leaf blowers — similar to the approach in nearby Montgomery County, Maryland. The county banned sales of the devices last July and will prohibit their use totally starting July 2025.

D.C. also has a ban on using the leaf blowers.

City staff cited reducing noise levels and air pollution in the city as reasons for a possible ban. But they admitted there would be cost implications for the city and residents who would need to switch to the electric blowers to get rid of fall leaves.

The city plans to gather more information and vote on a ban later this spring.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.