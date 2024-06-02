Live Radio
2 dead following Alexandria gym shooting, police say

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 30, 2024, 6:20 AM

Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon at an Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria Police Department said the shooting happened at Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooff’s Run Drive around 4 p.m.

It said the men “sustained life-threatening injuries” and were transported to hospitals, where both died.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported there were about 60 people inside the gym at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police by phone at 703-746-4444.

A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

