2 dead following Alexandria gym shooting, police say

Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon at an Alexandria gym.

Listen now to WTOP News

Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon at an Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria Police Department said the shooting happened at Onelife Fitness, at 305 Hooff’s Run Drive around 4 p.m.

It said the men “sustained life-threatening injuries” and were transported to hospitals, where both died.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported there were about 60 people inside the gym at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police by phone at 703-746-4444.

A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.