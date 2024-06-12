The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was dumped outside of Inova Alexandria Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Inova Alexandria Hospital at 3:03 a.m. following a report of a man found on the ground outside of one of the hospital’s entrances, a news release said. Hospital staff tried lifesaving measures on the man, who had been shot several times, but he died from his injuries.

The man has not been publicly identified at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

Alexandria police have released photographs of a car they believe to be involved: a dark gray, four-door 2008 Mercedes-Benz C class with Virginia tags reading RX22K.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and alert their local police department.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Riley of the Alexandria Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 703-746-6225.

