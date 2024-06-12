Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Police seeking car in…

Police seeking car in investigation of man found dead outside Inova Alexandria Hospital

Jenna Romaine | jenna.romaine@wtop.com

June 12, 2024, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was apparently dumped outside a Virginia hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Inova Alexandria Hospital at 3:03 a.m. following a report of a man found on the ground outside of one of the hospital’s entrances, a news release said. Hospital staff tried lifesaving measures on the man, who had been shot several times, but he died from his injuries.

Alexandria police have released photographs of a car “believed to be involved” in a death investigation.
Alexandria police have released photographs of a car “believed to be involved” in a death investigation. (Courtesy Alexandria Police Department)
Courtesy Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria police have released photographs of a car “believed to be involved” in a death investigation.
Alexandria police have released photographs of a car believed to be involved in a death investigation. (Courtesy Alexandria Police Department)
Courtesy Alexandria Police Department
(1/2)
Alexandria police have released photographs of a car “believed to be involved” in a death investigation.
Alexandria police have released photographs of a car “believed to be involved” in a death investigation.

The man has not been publicly identified at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

Alexandria police have released photographs of a car they believe to be involved: a dark gray, four-door 2008 Mercedes-Benz C class with Virginia tags reading RX22K.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and alert their local police department.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Riley of the Alexandria Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 703-746-6225.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jenna Romaine

Jenna joins WTOP after working as lead staff writer for Secret D.C. She has been a contributing writer for Billboard and has also worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill where she reported for the Changing America section.

jenna.romaine@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up