Alexandria man gets 11 years in prison after stash of fentanyl pills found in crashed car

A man from Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced Friday to over 11 years in federal prison after prosecutors said thousands of fentanyl pills were found in his wrecked vehicle last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that 25-year-old Alpha Amin Kamara was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute following the discovery of over 18,000 pills of the potent synthetic opioid during his arrest last June.

Kamara was taken into custody after leading police on a high speed car chase that ended when he crashed his stolen car into a ditch near Occoquan Road on Interstate 95.

He had just been released from prison and placed on house arrest at the time for a prior drug trafficking offense.