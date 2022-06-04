SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
4 pounds of fentanyl pills seized after I-95 police chase, crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 27, 2022, 2:01 PM

The Virginia State Police said a chase down Interstate 95 early Sunday led to a crash — and the seizure of more than 4 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Alpha Kamara, 24, of Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with eluding police, felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony drug possession with intent to distribute, obstructing justice by resisting arrest and driving without a license.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

In a news release, state police said Kamara was behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger with license plates for a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Maryland. A state trooper attempted to pull the car over shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on I-95 near Exit 163, for Lorton, according to police.

Police said the Charger refused to stop at which point the trooper gave chase.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened on I-95 near Occoquan Road during a police chase. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

About two minutes later, the car ran off the right side of the interstate near Occoquan Road, struck a guardrail and crashed into a ditch. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Kamara ran from the scene, but was caught a short distance away, police said. Another man, a passenger in the car, remained at the scene.

Police didn’t say whether Kamara or the passenger were injured.

A search of the vehicle after the crash turned up about 2 kilograms — or about 4 and 1/2 pounds — of fentanyl pills.

The state police said they are still investigating the crash.

