4 pounds of fentanyl pills seized after I-95 police chase, crash

The Virginia State Police said a chase down Interstate 95 early Sunday led to a crash — and the seizure of more than 4 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Alpha Kamara, 24, of Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with eluding police, felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony drug possession with intent to distribute, obstructing justice by resisting arrest and driving without a license.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

In a news release, state police said Kamara was behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger with license plates for a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Maryland. A state trooper attempted to pull the car over shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on I-95 near Exit 163, for Lorton, according to police.

Police said the Charger refused to stop at which point the trooper gave chase.

About two minutes later, the car ran off the right side of the interstate near Occoquan Road, struck a guardrail and crashed into a ditch. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Kamara ran from the scene, but was caught a short distance away, police said. Another man, a passenger in the car, remained at the scene.

Police didn’t say whether Kamara or the passenger were injured.

A search of the vehicle after the crash turned up about 2 kilograms — or about 4 and 1/2 pounds — of fentanyl pills.

The state police said they are still investigating the crash.