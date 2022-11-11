Alexandria residents get more incentive to protect homes from flooding

Alexandria, Virginia, property residents will be able to save some money soon, as they get a chance to lower the fee they’re charged to fight the effects of flooding and stormwater runoff.

City property owners are currently charged a “stormwater utility fee,” but the Alexandria City Council has moved to up the credits residents can put toward the fee.

Those credits are given to owners for things, such as protecting windows and doors against rising water, elevating exterior utilities, promising not to use fertilizer and preserving mature trees.

“We want to provide a financial incentive to do good things that help us in addressing a very large issue for the community,” said Mayor Justin Wilson, “and that only works if people participate, and I think the participation was anemic.”

Property owners can apply for the updated credits starting Dec. 1 through Feb. 15.

The council’s move also simplifies the application process for the credits.