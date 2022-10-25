RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Speed limit reductions coming to Alexandria

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 25, 2022, 3:46 PM

Speed limits in several parts of Alexandria, Virginia, are coming down this fall.

The city government said in a statement that City Manager Jim Parajon approved unanimous recommendations from the Traffic and Parking Board.

  • The entire length of North Beauregard Street will drop from 35 mph to 25, and the school zone limits will go from 25 mph to 15.
  • On West Braddock Road between North Beauregard Street and Quaker Lane, the speed limit will drop from 35 mph to 25, and the school zone limits will go from 25 mph to 15.
  • On North Howard Street between Lynn House Driveway and Braddock Road, the school zone limit will go from 25 mph to 15.
  • On Seminary Road between Kenmore Avenue and North Pickett Street, the school zone limit will go from 25 mph to 15.
  • On King Street between Radford and Quincy streets, a new school zone speed limit of 15 mph will be instituted.

The government wasn’t more specific about when the speed limits will go into effect.

There have been more than 500 crashes on those stretches of road since 2015, the statement said, including more than 20 fatal or severe crashes, with more than 250 injuries.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

