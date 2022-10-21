Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years

The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to reduce poverty by helping people cover living expenses.

A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years.

The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity.

The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to reduce poverty and economic insecurity by helping people cover living expenses.

Mayors across the U.S. have put support behind guaranteed income programs. Other cities and counties are trying programs similar to Alexandria’s. In Cook County, near Chicago, more than 206,000 people applied for 3,250 spots.

Online applications will be accepted from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in Alexandria, and meet income requirements. There are no citizenship or work requirements.

See the income caps below. Household size is defined as the number of people who live together and share meals:

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 Annual Income $49,850 $56,950 $64,050 $71,150 $76,850 $82,550 Monthly Income $4,154 $4,746 $5,338 $5,929 $6,404 $6,879

The city will pick 170 eligible applicants at random to take part in the program.

The first payments will go out in January 2023, and the money will come with no requirements on how it can be spent.

“We are providing financial resources to individuals and families so they are empowered to decide how to best meet the needs in their lives,” Mayor Justin Wilson said in a news release. “We are creating this unique program to evolve the ways that we assist our neighbors in need of extra support. That is what ARISE is about.”

A community webinar with more information on the program and how to apply will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.