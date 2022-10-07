Alexandria council to consider speed cameras in school zones

The city council in Alexandria next week will consider a bill that would add speed cameras to five school zones across the city.

Speed camera violations would come with a maximum fine of $100.

In 2020, Virginia passed a law enabling speed cameras to be placed in school and work zones.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says speed cameras can reduce crashes by over 50%, according to Alexandria school board documents.

The city council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

In Fairfax County, city officials are also considering the idea of adding speed cameras to nine school crossings.

Firm hired to lead superintendent search

Alexandria interim superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt told the school board on Thursday night that the city has hired the firm McPherson & Jacobson to lead its superintendent search.

The school system, Kay-Wyatt said, hopes to have a new superintendent hired by the spring.

Former superintendent Gregory Hutchings resigned Aug. 31.