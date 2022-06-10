Alexandria schools superintendent resigns

Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings resigned on Friday, the school system said in a statement. His resignation takes effect Aug. 31.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students, staff, families and community of Alexandria,” Hutchings said in a statement issued by the school system.

“Thank you for the opportunity to lead this amazing community of educators and to serve as an example to our students, so that they, too, can have their dream job. While I will no longer stand at the helm of ACPS to lead our team, I will continue to support the work and care deeply for our students, staff and families.”

Hutchings has been superintendent since 2018; he’s a graduate of what was then called T.C. Williams High School, and before returning to Alexandria he was superintendent in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

“It has been both an honor and a pleasure to work alongside Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr.,” Board Chair Meagan L. Alderton said in the statement. “He has led our school division during extremely tumultuous times and, in doing so, has modeled for all of us what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and passion. Alexandria City Public Schools has benefited tremendously from his leadership. As a board, we are sad to see him go, but we wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I have no doubt that we will see him doing great things that will impact public education beyond the boundaries of Alexandria City Public Schools.”