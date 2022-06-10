RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria schools superintendent resigns

Alexandria schools superintendent resigns

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The superintendent of the Alexandria, Virginia, public schools, has resigned.

Gregory C. Hutchings resigned on Friday, the school system said in a statement. His resignation takes effect Aug. 31.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students, staff, families and community of Alexandria,” Hutchings said in a statement issued by the school system.

“Thank you for the opportunity to lead this amazing community of educators and to serve as an example to our students, so that they, too, can have their dream job. While I will no longer stand at the helm of ACPS to lead our team, I will continue to support the work and care deeply for our students, staff and families.”

Hutchings has been superintendent since 2018; he’s a graduate of what was then called T.C. Williams High School, and before returning to Alexandria he was superintendent in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

“It has been both an honor and a pleasure to work alongside Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr.,” Board Chair Meagan L. Alderton said in the statement. “He has led our school division during extremely tumultuous times and, in doing so, has modeled for all of us what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and passion. Alexandria City Public Schools has benefited tremendously from his leadership. As a board, we are sad to see him go, but we wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I have no doubt that we will see him doing great things that will impact public education beyond the boundaries of Alexandria City Public Schools.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Retirement processing times jump up in May

DoD’s largest solar array opens at Fort Bragg

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up