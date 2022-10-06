Fairfax County considering speed cameras around schools

Fairfax County is considering speed cameras outside nine school crossings as part of a six-month pilot program to monitor driving safety.

Another speed enforcement camera would be set up in a highway work zone along Route 28.

The proposed photo speed enforcement pilot program was presented to the Board of Supervisors at a public safety committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

At one school crossing at Irving Middle School in Springfield, police reports indicated 96% of drivers were found speeding over 10 mph in the school zone.

“There’s certainly a need for these cameras, so we want to see a positive change in regards to the number of people speeding and also to reduce crashes in and around school areas,” said Fairfax County police Captain Alan Hanson.

Drivers could be fined for going even 10 mph over the limit. The fines will not exceed $100, but can become a civil penalty in more serious speeding offenses.

The pilot program plans to observe the effect on driving safety and police staffing and conduct.

“We’re not looking to encourage or reward a high number of citations, we’re looking to change behavior,” said Hanson.

The county has already increased fines for speeding and routed school buses off of Blake Lane after a speeding driver struck and killed two Oakton High School students in June.

The school list has not been finalized.

According to the presentation, the program could expand to include 50 cameras between July and September of 2023, and then expand again starting in July 2024.

The board is set to vote on the proposal Dec. 6, with the pilot set to begin in the first quarter of 2023 if approved.