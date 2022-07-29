Alexandria school board appoints Kay-Wyatt as interim superintendent

Melanie Kay-Wyatt, the current chief of human resources for Alexandria City Public Schools, becomes the school system's interim superintendent, starting in September.

Melanie Kay-Wyatt, the current chief of human resources for Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia, becomes the school system’s interim superintendent, starting in September.

The school board made the appointment at a special school board meeting on Thursday.

“This was a big decision for our school board,” said Alexandria City Board Chair Meagan L. Alderton during the meeting. She added that Kay-Wyatt brings “such a rich history” to the school system.

As the new superintendent, Kay-Wyatt will earn $21,383 per month or $213,830 for 10 months. Her contract runs through June 30, 2023 or until ACPS hires a permanent superintendent for the 15,400-student district.

“The leadership, breadth and depth of experience and skills that she brings to this role are pivotal to continue advancing the goals of our 2025 Equity for All Strategic Plan,” said Alderton.

“Dr. Kay-Wyatt is a proven instructional leader whose background and skills as a special education teacher, principal and central office leader make her the right person to lead our school division at this time. We are confident that the knowledge, trust and relationships she has built within the ACPS community will serve her well as interim superintendent and we look forward to working more closely with her.”

Kay-Wyatt replaces Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. who announced his resignation in June. His last day will be Aug. 31.

As head of human resources, the school system said that Kay-Wyatt played a key role in designing the vaccination and testing requirement process school staffers used last fall.

She also increased recruitment and hiring in the school system, where students represent 110 countries and speak 121 languages, and improved staff onboarding and relationships with universities.

Before working in Alexandria, Kay-Wyatt held a human resources position in Spotsylvania Public Schools.

Additionally, she worked as a principal and assistant principal at Fredericksburg City Public Schools, as a special education teacher at both Culpepper County Schools and Fredericksburg City Public Schools and as an adjunct faculty member at the College of William and Mary and Shenandoah University.