2 landscapers killed in Alexandria shooting identified

Alexandria police in Virginia have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

They’re 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez.

A suspect in the landscapers’ deaths is in custody on unrelated charges. Police have identified him as a 27-year-old man.

There are few other details, but police have said it began as a residential burglary around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Century Drive, near Duke Street. Police later received a report of shots fired around 9 a.m.

One victim died at the scene, and the other died at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Detective Stephen Riley at 703-746-6225 or email at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov. They can also call Alexandria police’s non-emergency line: 703-746-4444.